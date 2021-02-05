Ex-attorney for New Castle County alleges racial, religious and gender bias in firing

A former attorney for New Castle County claims in a federal lawsuit that he was fired in July without due process and was the victim of racial and religious discrimination because he’s a man of Indian descent and practices Hinduism.

Sanjay Bhatnagar’s filing in U.S. District Court in Wilmington claims his firing by County Attorney Wilson Davis came just three weeks after County Executive Matt Meyer publicly called Bhatnagar “the best of the best” while touting his role in deciding how to spend coronavirus relief money.

Meyer and Davis would not speak with WHYY because the issue is “in litigation,’’ said Brian Cunningham, spokesman for the government in Delaware’s northernmost and most populated county.

“We dispute the allegations in the complaint and look forward to proving the truth in court,’’ Cunningham said in a written statement.

Bhatnagar, 44, who worked in the private sector and for the city of Wilmington before joining the county in 2017, claims that Davis, who had been in his post for 13 months, fired him unjustly after he had worked tirelessly over the Fourth of July weekend on multiple assignments.

On Monday, July 6, while Davis was on vacation and another supervisor had called in sick, Bhatnagar claims he was contacted by a former college classmate about the well-being of Bhatnagar’s brother, who was seriously ill from the coronavirus.

That lawyer’s law firm, Akin Gump, was advising the county on spending coronavirus relief dollars. The lawyer was not part of the team working with the county but offered during the conversation to help Bhatnagar, who agreed in part because he was “sleep-deprived and overworked,’’ the lawsuit said.

But the next day Davis “chastised”’ him via email for asking for this help and claiming that he had violated an unwritten protocol,’’ the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said Bhatnagar responded to the email, answered Davis’s questions, and “explained that he thought that asking for help would not be a big deal because it was the only way to get all of his assigned work done within the time constraints given him by his superiors.”

The email said he was “working round the clock – helping others with their loads too,” the lawsuit said.

After work the next day, Davis fired him from his $102,000-a-year post but first asked him to sign a separation agreement, which Bhatnagar rejected, the lawsuit said.