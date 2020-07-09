Evictions loom large as Pa. renter relief program stumbles, lacks Spanish-language application

In Chester County, only one of the 45 applications received so far has been complete, said Krystal Bentz, who is overseeing the rental assistance program for the county housing authority. “People just want to get the application in,” she said.

In York County, roughly 25 applications were submitted on Monday alone, but “less than a handful” were complete, said Carl Whitehill, director of marketing and communications at the Community Progress Council, which is administering the program locally. Most were missing the two forms that must be completed by landlords, he said.

Once the Spanish language form is available, “that will bring in a lot more applications, Whitehill said.

By Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphia had already received more than 600 completed applications, even though renters there have more time to seek assistance than in most of the state. City lawmakers voted to extend the eviction ban through the end of August, and passed legislation creating an eviction mediation program, forgiving late fees, and requiring landlords to offer payment plans to struggling tenants.

Those changes are now the subject of a federal lawsuit filed by the Homeowners Association of Philadelphia, which argues that the new measures are unconstitutional and shift the financial burdens created by the coronavirus onto landlords, who are still required to make mortgage payments and pay property taxes.

The statewide rental assistance program is part of a $2.6 billion spending plan lawmakers passed at the end of May, funded by Pennsylvania’s share of the federal stimulus package. Another $25 million is available for homeowners who need help making their mortgage payments.

The program’s early stumbles underscore the need to extend the eviction moratorium, housing advocates said. Last week, Senate Democrats wrote to Wolf seeking an extension through at least the end of August. On Tuesday, House Democrats urged an extension of the statewide moratorium through Dec. 31, giving renters “the time to apply for financial relief programs.”

And Wednesday morning, 50 community groups and housing advocacy organizations across the state wrote to Wolf, calling for an indefinite extension of the eviction moratorium “for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis and its aftermath,” as well as a rent freeze and deferrals of mortgage payments.

“As the statewide eviction moratorium is set to expire, thousands of poor and working class families are at risk of being unhoused, especially Black and brown families who already face much higher mortality rates from COVID-19,” they wrote.

Given the time crunch, they argue, the new rental assistance program launched “far too late” to help many of the people who need it. Among the elected officials signing in support was Eddie Moran, the mayor of Reading, which has one of the highest eviction rates in the state, according to data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.

Asked at a press conference Monday whether he would extend the eviction moratorium, Wolf said he was “not ready to say anything.”

Torres, of Make the Road Pennsylvania, said waiting until the last minute would be a mistake.

“I think he should already have been doing this last week,” she said. “Tenants need to feel safe right now.”

If you need rental or mortgage assistance, visit phfa.org/pacares to learn more about the application process.

