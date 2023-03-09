Environmental activist Erin Brockovich to speak at West Chester University Saturday

Erin Brockovich will share her passion for environmental activism during a public ticketed event at West Chester University on Saturday. She recently returned from the site of the toxic materials train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

“You don’t have to be a scientist to know when you’ve been poisoned and what happened to you,” Brockovich told WHYY News in an interview this week. “You can be your own best advocate.”

Brockovich is best known for her work in the 1990s that exposed more than 30 years of water contamination in Hinkley, California. The contamination led to the largest medical settlement in history — polluters Pacific Gas and Electric paid more than $300 million damages to more than 600 residents.

Hollywood later portrayed Brockovich in a feature film, which earned Julia Roberts an Oscar for best actress in 2001.

Brockovich’s efforts sparked a lifetime of environmental activism — from helping residents with contaminated water in Flint, Michigan, to her most recent work in East Palestine, Ohio, where a train carrying the toxic chemical vinyl chloride derailed and exploded.