The battle over the Epstein files has become a topic at recent telephone town halls hosted by Pennsylvania Republicans last week. U.S. Reps. Scott Perry and Ryan Mackenzie both fielded questions about their positions.

A participant on Mackenzie’s call asked the congressman if he thinks “Trump is in the Epstein client list and should it be released?”

Mackenzie, who represents a swing district that includes Lehigh, Northampton and Carbon counties, said he wants the Department of Justice to release the files.

“I’m in support of full transparency,” he said. “It is a topic of such national interest and speculation, going back to its original days.”

Mackenzie added that then-President Joe Biden should have released them, but now he hopes President Donald Trump will.

“And if not, then Congress should potentially step in and compel them to do that because again, the American people deserve to have full transparency and information about what is in those files and ultimately we’re going to get there,” he said.

During his own telephone town hall, Perry told a constituent he personally requested their release.

“I have requested that the DOJ … release the files,” he said. “Not only that, they also provide a special prosecutor … as well as other things. I’ve been very clear and I’ve been out front on it.”

Many Democrats have been pushing the issue, which appears to be dividing Trump supporters. A recent Quinnipiac polls shows that 63% of Americans do not approve of how the president is handling the issue, including 36% of Republicans, a population that includes MAGA and QAnon supporters who continue to believe Epstein was part of a large sex trafficking conspiracy that involves politicians and members of an elite class. Even Trump himself has sometimes promoted this conspiracy.

Some Democrats appear to be taking advantage of the wedge forming between those factions and those still loyal to Donald Trump. Rep. Summer Lee, a Democrat who represents the Pittsburgh area, introduced a motion to subpoena the Epstein files, which a House Oversight Committee approved with the support of three Republicans, including Perry, who voted with the Democrats.

Both Perry and Mackenzie represent swing districts and are on a list of a few dozen members of the House who represent districts Democrats believe they can win in the upcoming midterms.