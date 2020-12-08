EPA declines to strengthen soot standard

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

___

The Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it is keeping an important air pollution standard in place, in spite of recommendations from its own scientists that a stronger standard could save lives.

Fine particulate matter, or soot, is linked with heart and lung disorder and causes 52,000 deaths a year, according to the EPA. It is created by burning fossil fuels, wildfires, and dust.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the agency would not strengthen the current standard of 12 micrograms per cubic liter of fine particulate matter.

“This decision…comes after careful review of the most recent available scientific evidence,” Wheeler said.

But last year, EPA staff estimated a stronger standard for soot of between 8 and 10 micrograms could save as many as 12,500 lives a year in the U.S.

The decision to keep the current standard comes after four years of the Trump administration’s changes to the way the EPA incorporates science.