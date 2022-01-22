Election experts say Pennsylvania’s voting process is well-protected from ballot tampering

This story originally appeared on WITF

Pennsylvania’s Department of State said the rules for counting votes are designed to ensure nobody can tamper with the process and the procedures are clear: vote counters aren’t allowed to be alone with ballots.

That reminder comes as former President Donald Trump suggested Republican “vote counters” can interfere in the ballot counting process in the next election.

Trump sent a video message to Lawrence County Republicans and suggested that the workers who count the votes could influence who wins.

“We’re gonna have to be a lot sharper the next time when it comes to counting the vote,” Trump said. “There’s a famous statement: sometimes the vote counter is more important than the candidate.”