Corie Priest of Wilmington had a hard time finding work after he was released from prison.

Like many others, he still faced collateral punishments from his criminal conviction after he served his sentence.

“A felony conviction is a weapon of mass destruction for economic growth and upward mobility,” Priest said. His conviction meant a lifetime of explaining himself everywhere he went.

“Trying to get an education, housing, employment, it was a daunting task for me to have to explain why I had this felony conviction.”

After unsuccessfully applying for a pardon for years, Priest was finally pardoned for his drug trafficking conviction, but that didn’t erase the conviction from his record.

Priest finally had his conviction officially expunged thanks to legislation sponsored by state Sen. Darius Brown in 2019 that made it easier to erase criminal records. That allowed those with no prior or subsequent convictions to petition for specific violations or misdemeanors to be expunged after a set period of time. Non-violent felonies are also eligible to be erased at a judge’s discretion after a period of seven years, as long as the person had no prior or subsequent convictions.