Multiple injuries after fast-moving fire at Edgewater Park apartments; 16 residents displaced

Several people were injured, including a firefighter and a burn victim, in a fast-moving fire that spread through an apartment complex in Burlington County, New Jersey, early Thursday morning.

Officials tell Action News that some people were forced to jump from their second-floor balconies to escape the blaze. Firefighters also rescued three people from their balcony.

Two of the people rescued are said to be OK, but the third person suffered burns before firefighters could reach them. They have been taken to Jefferson Hospital’s burn center.

Firefighters worked to knock down as much of the fire as possible.

This fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. in the Edgewater Manor Apartments. The complex is next to the Burlington Coat Factory Distribution Center on Route 130.

Fire officials said the roof of the two-story building collapsed during the fire and that the flames grew so intense that crews required backup on the scene, which was upgraded to two alarms to contain it as quickly as possible.

In all, at least six units were damaged and seven families are now displaced. The Red Cross is on the scene to help those families.

The firefighter injured is being treated for smoke inhalation but is expected to be okay.

Officials say firewalls and quick response by the fire department played a major role in saving lives and preventing more damage. Officials also noted that smoke detectors appear to have been working.