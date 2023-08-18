This story originally appeared on 6abc

The Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a man inside a vehicle in the city’s Kensington section earlier this week has been identified as Mark Dial, according to multiple Action News sources.

The family of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry is demanding answers following the fatal shooting involving Dial, a five-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department who is assigned to the 24th District.

On Monday, police said Irizarry was outside the car when he was killed after lunging at police with a knife. Now top brass says he was fatally shot while inside his car.

“At the time we gave that information, that was the best information that we had available. And we always strive to clarify and update that information as quickly and accurately as possible, that’s what we’re doing here today,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw during a press conference Wednesday.

Dial and his partner were inside a marked vehicle in the area of B Street near Westmoreland Street when they observed a Toyota Corolla with a Pennsylvania registration tag driving erratically around 12:28 p.m.

The officers followed the vehicle as it turned on Westmoreland Street, then left onto Lee Street, and finally left onto Willard Street.

Officials say at that point, the Toyota continued the wrong way down East Willard Street, which is one-way.

The vehicle pulled into a parking spot mid-block, at which point police say Dial, also identified in a press release as “Officer 1” and his partner “Officer A” got out of the vehicle.

When asked if the officers turned on the squad car lights and sirens, police said that was still under investigation.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw provided an update on Aug. 16, 2023, following the deadly officer-involved shooting.

Authorities say Dial’s partner was driving the patrol car and approached the Toyota’s passenger side window. Dial approached the driver’s side window.

The second officer attempted to open the passenger’s side door, and as he did so, Dial was approaching the driver’s side door, according to investigators.

At one point, police say Dial’s partner said the man inside the Toyota, Irizarry, had a weapon.

As Irizarry turned to Dial, officials say he discharged his firearm multiple times into the vehicle, fatally wounding him in the car.

Irizarry was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say two knives were observed inside the vehicle, which was towed to a police garage. The knives were described as a “kitchen-style knife” and a “serrated folding knife.”

A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by police after he allegedly lunged at Philadelphia police officers on Monday afternoon.