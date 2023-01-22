Eagles set to take on Giants in NFL Divisional Round

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Giants in Saturday night’s NFL Divisional Round.

It’s the moment Eagles fans across the region have been waiting for all season.

Saturday night is the first game of the playoffs for the Eagles, as they fight to bring home the championship trophy.

It all starts in South Philadelphia against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.