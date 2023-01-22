Eagles set to take on Giants in NFL Divisional Round
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Giants in Saturday night’s NFL Divisional Round.
It’s the moment Eagles fans across the region have been waiting for all season.
Saturday night is the first game of the playoffs for the Eagles, as they fight to bring home the championship trophy.
It all starts in South Philadelphia against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.
Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.
Fans are making their way to the tailgating lots down at the stadium. The official Eagles Tailgate lots open at 4 p.m., but some fans told Action News that they found a loophole. They purchased tickets for the 1 p.m. Wings game at the Wells Fargo Center so that they could tailgate as early as 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
Ahead of the fun, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw posted a message on Twitter reminding everyone to enjoy responsibly.
“Philly police is excited for tonight’s Eagle’s playoff game! Remember to follow all safety protocols and celebrate responsibly. Let’s pull for a win and a great time for all – we don’t want to hear about any vegan cheesecakes travelling down 95 south.”
She also poked fun at New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams for betting a vegan cheesecake if the Birds win.
Anyone heading down to the Linc can get a free ride home from South Philadelphia on SEPTA.
The free rides begin at 10:15 p.m. at NRG station on the Broad Street Line.
