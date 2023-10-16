Hall runs for a late TD and the Jets shock the Eagles 20-14 to send Philly to its first loss

Breece Hall ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:46 remaining, one play after Tony Adams intercepted Jalen Hurts, and the New York Jets held on to shock the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 on Sunday for their first win against them.

The Jets (3-3) appeared on their way to falling to 0-13 in their history against the Eagles, but Hurts’ third interception of the game — and the fourth turnover by Philadelphia — was returned by Adams 45 yards to put New York into immediate scoring position.

Hall’s run shook MetLife Stadium as the Jets fans went wild, then Zach Wilson connected with Randall Cobb on a 2-point conversion.

The Eagles (5-1) got one more chance to win when they got the ball back, but the defense stiffened — as it had all game. Hurts’ deep throw to DeVonta Smith on fourth down was knocked away, and Wilson and the offense were able to kneel down twice to seal an unlikely victory.

Hurts finished 28 of 45 for 280 yards and one touchdown but had three picks against a Jets defense that was missing starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed.

Wilson was 19 of 33 for 186 yards and no touchdowns, but also had no turnovers — and the defense kept the Jets in it. Greg Zuerlein kicked four field goals, a week after booting five. Adams, Bryce Hall and Quinnen Williams each had interceptions, and Quincy Williams recovered a fumble by D’Andre Swift.

With the Eagles leading 14-12 and facing a third-and-6 from their own 22, Hurts launched a pass down the left sideline that A.J. Brown corralled with his left hand and then his right before going out of bounds. Jets coach Robert Saleh challenged, saying Brown didn’t have total control, but the call was upheld after video review.