All that stands between the Philadelphia Eagles and a spot in Super Bowl LVII is the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s a safe bet a high portion of TVs across the Philly region will be tuned in to the NFC Championship game, and a good chunk of sports bars and restaurants will be too, cheering on the Birds as quarterback Jalen Hurts faces off against a familiar foe in 49ers QB Brock Purdy.

When is the game?

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. and will air on FOX. The game can also be streamed through foxsports.com, the FOX Sports app, and FuboTV, with valid subscriptions.

Where can I watch the game?

Tickets for the game at Lincoln Financial Field sold out within minutes of Wednesday’s release, and are well-above face value on the secondary market. If you weren’t one of the lucky few to nab one, below are some options for watching the game.

The reservable tables at Xfinity Live! are already sold out, but ones in the Broad Street Bullies and Victory Beer Hall will be available on a first come, first served basis. Standing room is available elsewhere. Doors open at 9 a.m., but there are a limited number of “skip the line” tickets available.

South Street Headhouse District offers a variety of spots.