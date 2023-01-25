Where to watch the Eagles NFC championship game in and around Philly
All that stands between the Philadelphia Eagles and a spot in Super Bowl LVII is the San Francisco 49ers.
It’s a safe bet a high portion of TVs across the Philly region will be tuned in to the NFC Championship game, and a good chunk of sports bars and restaurants will be too, cheering on the Birds as quarterback Jalen Hurts faces off against a familiar foe in 49ers QB Brock Purdy.
When is the game?
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. and will air on FOX. The game can also be streamed through foxsports.com, the FOX Sports app, and FuboTV, with valid subscriptions.
Where can I watch the game?
Tickets for the game at Lincoln Financial Field sold out within minutes of Wednesday’s release, and are well-above face value on the secondary market. If you weren’t one of the lucky few to nab one, below are some options for watching the game.
The reservable tables at Xfinity Live! are already sold out, but ones in the Broad Street Bullies and Victory Beer Hall will be available on a first come, first served basis. Standing room is available elsewhere. Doors open at 9 a.m., but there are a limited number of “skip the line” tickets available.
South Street Headhouse District offers a variety of spots.
Chickie’s & Pete’s is offering an NFC Championship all-you-can-eat package at all locations, which includes immediate entry and a guaranteed seat from 2 p.m. till the end of the game.
McGillin’s Olde Ale House is bringing back its green beer — usually reserved only for St. Patrick’s Day — for the playoffs. The last time the Center City bar did so was during the Eagles’ winning Super Bowl LII run.
Starting at 4 pm today -- GREEN beer @McGillins! This is only the 2nd time in 163 years that Philly's oldest bar has served green beer (other than St. Patrick's Day). We're SUPER-stitious so we're doing everything exactly like we did in 2018. #FlyEaglesFly 🦅 pic.twitter.com/8Sq2GWYDds— McGillin's (@McGillins) January 24, 2023
Not green enough? Holiday pop up bar Tinsel is now Tinsel Takes Flight, swapping its usual Christmas trimming for Eagles decorations, memorabilia, and themed drinks.
Evil Genius Brewing has ample space and screens to watch the game, while trying out its postseason-themed beers: “Playoffs?!?,” a hazy orange creamsicle IPA, and “Fly Like an Eagle,” a milkshake-style IPA that pays homage to water ice and is available in mango or blue raspberry flavors.
Top Tomato Bar & Pizza in Center City was jam packed at the end of the Eagles’ divisional round win over the New York Giants on Saturday. The same is expected for Sunday’s matchup.
Those interested in celebrating with their pups can opt for Craft Hall in Fishtown, which offers a dog park in addition to game day specials.
Want to play sports while you watch sports? Mini-golf spot Libertee Grounds has $1 wings on game days.
Did we miss your favorite spot to watch the Eagles? Let me know at nkariuki@whyy.org.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.