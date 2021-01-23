Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic causes traffic jams in Delaware City

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

A drive-thru clinic was causing traffic delays Saturday in Delaware City as throngs of cars lined up with people eager to get their dose of coronavirus vaccine.

The event, being run by the Delaware City DMV, was one of two events in the state offering nearly 12,000 qualified and pre-registered seniors a shot of vaccine through the weekend. Because of the high demand and subsequent rush of cars lined up at the Delaware City site, the Delaware State Police Department advised people to find alternate routes or avoid the area.

State police said South DuPont Highway in the area of Wrangle Hill Road, Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway southbound at the Wrangle Hill Road/Delaware City exit and Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway northbound at the Wrangle Hill Road/Delaware City exit were experiencing heavy traffic and long delays.