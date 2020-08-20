Drexel University undergraduate students to stay home this fall

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

Drexel University undergraduate students won’t return to campus this fall and will continue virtual learning amid the coronavirus pandemic. The school will also freeze their tuition.

School president John Fry made the announcement in a letter to the Drexel community on Wednesday.

“After much consultation and a frank assessment of the situation at large universities that have brought undergraduate students back to campus, we have made the decision that undergraduate courses will continue remotely for the fall quarter, and Drexel University housing will remain closed to undergraduates during the fall term,” Fry wrote.

Drexel University initially planned a hybrid learning approach for the fall quarter. Fry said they made the decision to only have remote classes after noticing “incredibly troubling trends” and reports of outbreaks at reopened schools across the country.

“We have a responsibility to all members of our campus community and to our neighbors — those living in Powelton Village and Mantua,” Fry wrote. “What we see happening across the nation on university campuses — outbreaks coupled with high rates of quarantine and isolation — we do not want to happen here.”