The center is part of Spark’s projected 1 million-square-foot campus in the city. Once built, it will serve as parent company Roche’s global center of excellence for gene therapy manufacturing, bringing jobs and gene therapy experts together to treat conditions such as blindness, hemophilia, and neurodegenerative disease.

“Since founding Spark, we knew Philadelphia had the potential to be the life sciences hub it is becoming today,” Spark co-founder and CEO Jeffrey Marrazzo said in a Friday statement announcing the investment. “From our prestigious universities and hospitals, to the investments poured annually into scientific research and the sheer volume of medical professionals that receive training here, Philadelphia has every ingredient necessary for life sciences companies to succeed.”

In the statement, Drexel President John Fry said, “This partnership will generate unparalleled opportunities for our students and faculty to participate in groundbreaking research and to help create and sustain the workforce that will make West Philadelphia a leader in the life sciences revolution.”