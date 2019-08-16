Dramatic Thunderbirds to once again highlight Atlantic City Airshow

It’s going to get loud in Atlantic City next week.

The Atlantic City Airshow is set for the skies above the city’s beaches and boardwalk on Wednesday, Aug. 21 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. (rain or shine).

Flying in the F-16C Fighting Falcon and F-16 twin-seat trainers, the highlight of the airshow will be the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, known for dramatics and precision. It’s the third oldest air demonstration squadron in the world.

Other performers at the free “Thunder Over the Boardwalk” will include the U. S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, the GEICO Skytypers, Jim Beasley Jr.’s P51D Mustang demonstration and the Air National Guard aircraft.

Full event information is available here.