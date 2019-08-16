Down the Shore

Dramatic Thunderbirds to once again highlight Atlantic City Airshow

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron starts their show over the beaches of Atlantic City, N.J. as lifeguard Ryan McCline watches bathers on Aug. 13, 2014. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht)

It’s going to get loud in Atlantic City next week.

The Atlantic City Airshow is set for the skies above the city’s beaches and boardwalk on Wednesday, Aug. 21 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. (rain or shine).

Flying in the F-16C Fighting Falcon and F-16 twin-seat trainers, the highlight of the airshow will be the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, known for dramatics and precision. It’s the third oldest air demonstration squadron in the world.

Other performers at the free “Thunder Over the Boardwalk” will include the U. S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, the GEICO Skytypers, Jim Beasley Jr.’s P51D Mustang demonstration and the Air National Guard aircraft.

Full event information is available here.

