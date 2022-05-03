A new historical marker in Philadelphia commemorates the bold stand of Dr. John Fryer took to defend the rights of the LGBTQ community.

A half-century ago, Fryer testified before the American Psychiatric Association using the pseudonym “Dr. Henry Anonymous.” In that testimony, he argued against APA guidelines which 50 years ago treated homosexuality as a mental illness.

The anniversary was marked in Philadelphia with a blue historic marker being erected at 13th and Locust, the heart of the city’s LGBTQ community.

Dr. Saul Levin, who currently heads the APA said his career would never have occurred if it were not for Fryer’s work.

“The fact they took it out within two years, I don’t think I’ve seen my association move that fast in the 178 years my organization has been in existence. It went fast and all because one man stood up,” said Levin.

Philadelphia activist Malcolm Lazin described the steps Fryer took to speak out at a time including wearing a mask, a wig, and using a voice modulator to complete his anonymous persona. Despite the circumstances, he was able to convince the panel on homosexuality that electroshock therapy wasn’t the way to cure what wasn’t a disease at all.

Lazin spoke on how Fryer put his career on the line to make his case. “You were considered to be insane, you were considered to be a criminal threat and you were unemployable,” he said.