Disbanding local police is common in Pa. But it’s caused larger problems for State Police

But legislation is the same as empty promises for activists and abolitionists who have heard similar arguments and push for legislation in the past. And while they are good ideas for the long term, they don’t address the immediate needs of communities of color, said Brandi Fisher, president and CEO of Alliance for Police Accountability, an advocacy group in Pittsburgh.

“These ideas increase funds, but don’t increase public safety,” said Fisher, who is a proponent of defunding police departments and pushing those funds to social programs. She also testified at the hearing last week over video conference.

But defunding the state police is not very likely, and wildly unpopular among legislators.

Haywood, without taking a stance for or against less funding, said that because of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus shutdown, he doesn’t see state police “getting more money, but I don’t see [their budget] getting cut dramatically.”

And members of the Pennsylvania State Police, along with leaders in state police unions and fraternal orders, say that cutting funds ultimately means cutting personnel, which only harms municipalities that don’t have a dedicated police force.

Since 2013, more than 30 townships and boroughs have cut their departments and started to rely on State Police coverage for criminal matters.

Scott Price, deputy commissioner of operations for PSP, said that cutting people from the State Police would hamper coverage of areas, especially as more municipalities start using PSP for full time coverage. Price said the arguments to defund the police are “vague,” and ultimately boil down to slashing people, not increasing services.

“Perhaps the discussion we should be having is not to defund the police and move that money towards social services, but look at the augmentation with social services,” he said, explaining that police should be working in tandem with welfare workers, domestic violence groups and children services, rather than acting as the default first responder.

The problem, Price recognized, is that rural townships and counties are not well equipped even to handle basic criminal investigations, which then get dumped on State Police.

“You look at what we do with our personnel, and what we provide versus what local police can support, there are many things that local police just can’t do,” he said, referring to the force’s ability to cover larger areas or run forensic labs.

Towns that dismantled their police have saved tens of thousands of dollars each year in personnel and administrative charges that come with a police force, but that cost is then shifted over to the state’s Motor Vehicle Fund, which is being used partially to offset the costs for State Police operations.

This past budget season, Gov. Wolf proposed a funding model in the annual budget that would make sure every town and city pays a share in financing PSP. The model is an algorithm that sets the tax burden based on median income of the county, usage of the PSP and population totals.

But the state police shouldn’t be providing those services to towns and cities in the first place, says Rep. Mike Sturla (D-Lancaster). In a call, Sturla said that municipalities need to have their own police force and stop relying on the Pennsylvania State Police. He argued PSP should be similar to California Highway Patrol, only getting involved if crimes range across multiple districts or when forensic labs are needed.

Townships have eliminated their police departments only to increase taxes elsewhere, he said, and by using PSP in lieu of community police, officers have only made trust among police worse.

“Unfortunately those kinds of municipalities aren’t defunding their police so they can hire social workers,” he said. “They in essence take money away from a local police officer who may understand those local situations because they are community police officers.”

