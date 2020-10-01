Dining virtually and in-person, spooky movies and pumpkins usher in October in this week’s ‘Things To Do’Listen 3:26
This is an unusual time without the usual variety of Oktoberfests and other major fall festivals that the coronavirus knocked off the seasonal events calendar.
The good news is there are still plenty of smaller-scale options, but you have to do some planning as advance reservations are required for many indoor and outdoor vendors and events. Due to capacity limits, events are selling out quickly. Throughout the Delaware Valley, social distancing and mask-wearing remain mandatory.
Petrified in the park
Fairmount Park and the Mann Music Center have extended their Philly Drive-In series through the end of October, with a series of spooky movies, ending with a special late-night showing of “Halloween II” on Oct. 30. Some of the movies are already sold out, but starting on Oct. 8, tickets for shows through the end of the month will go on sale.
Movies show on Wednesdays and Fridays. Upcoming films include a late screening of the enduring ’70s classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Friday, Oct. 16. On Friday, Oct. 2, 16, and 30 there are double features, so plan your time accordingly.
Philly Drive-In
Fairmount Park, Montgomery Drive and Belmont Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa.
Runs through Oct. 30, Wednesdays and Fridays, 5:30 p.m., 9 p.m., free with registration
Grand in Delaware
Though Delaware no longer has its own free-standing drive-in, cultural organizations and event venues have stepped up to fill in the gap. The Grand is hosting The Grand Cinema in Wilmington’s Bellevue State Park. On Saturday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m., they’re screening Disney’s “Mary Poppins,” the 1964 Julie Andrews classic (not to be confused with 2018’s “Mary Poppins Returns” starring Emily Blunt). No party buses, limousines, foot traffic or bicycles allowed. Cars with four occupants or less are preferred. Popcorn and a drink are included with each ticket.
“Mary Poppins” drive-in screening
Bellevue State Park, 800 Carr Rd., Wilmington, Del.
Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m. $15-$60, depending on number of occupants
Pumpkin on tap
The 11th annual Charlie Brown Pumpkin Beer Festival may not be a traditional Oktoberfest, but since it’s in October and beer is involved, it’s close enough. The Institute Craft Bar and Kitchen is hosting the outdoor, two-day weekend event offering pumpkin-themed menus, beer, and ciders. You must consume food in order to drink alcohol, per city and state regulations due to COVID-19. Advance tickets are required and give you and a group of up to five friends access for two hours. A beer comes with your ticket but otherwise, it’s pay as you go.
Charlie Brown Pumpkin Beer Festival
The Institute Craft Bar and Kitchen, 525 N. 11th St.
Saturday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday Oct. 4, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., $7 advance ticketing required, tickets are sold for two-hour blocks
Zoom feast
The Fringe Festival has provided the city with a host of diverse events over the past few weeks. As they wind down to the festival’s end this weekend, they still have some fun in store. The Audi FEASTIVAL is a virtual dinner series that takes place entirely via Zoom, and though affiliated with the festival, it happens next weekend. But get your tickets today if you want items delivered that you can use for the cooking demos, and before they sell out. Included on the schedule is a “No Pants, No Problem” mixology class hosted by Resa Mueller of R&D Cocktail Bar, a Hungry Games cooking competition with local chef Elijah Milligan and more.
Audi FEASTIVAL
Oct. 8-11, virtual, $70 and up, home delivery of some items possible when ordered by respective event deadlines
Dine Latino
The many delicious cuisines across Latin America are highlighted during Dine Latino Restaurant Week which takes place through Oct. 4. Sponsored by the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, From arepas to tortillas and more, the 20 plus participating restaurants offer food from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina and more. The week celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month which goes through Oct. 15, and is also a way to support the hard-hit restaurant industry during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants will offer dine-in, take-out and delivery.
Dine Latino Restaurant Week
Through Oct. 4, various venues, pay as you go
Fish fest
Even through the pandemic, food trucks have been a welcome sight as the nature of their business meant some could still operate. This weekend, they will be on site at the Fishtown Food Truck Festival, which is operating as a drive-in this year. You can order from the participating trucks while enjoying your food in your own vehicle or by hanging out in some available seating, and even encouraged, to bring your own chairs from home. Vendors will be on-site as well, and organizers say that 100% of the proceeds will be donated to organizations that help children with autism.
Fishtown Food Truck Festival,
Fishtown Crossing, 2401 Aramingo Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa.
Saturday, Oct. 3 noon – 6 p.m., pay as you go
Keep checking in with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our picks for entertainment during the industry’s COVID-19 hiatus. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.
