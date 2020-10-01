Pumpkin on tap

The 11th annual Charlie Brown Pumpkin Beer Festival may not be a traditional Oktoberfest, but since it’s in October and beer is involved, it’s close enough. The Institute Craft Bar and Kitchen is hosting the outdoor, two-day weekend event offering pumpkin-themed menus, beer, and ciders. You must consume food in order to drink alcohol, per city and state regulations due to COVID-19. Advance tickets are required and give you and a group of up to five friends access for two hours. A beer comes with your ticket but otherwise, it’s pay as you go.

Charlie Brown Pumpkin Beer Festival

The Institute Craft Bar and Kitchen, 525 N. 11th St.

Saturday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday Oct. 4, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., $7 advance ticketing required, tickets are sold for two-hour blocks

Zoom feast

The Fringe Festival has provided the city with a host of diverse events over the past few weeks. As they wind down to the festival’s end this weekend, they still have some fun in store. The Audi FEASTIVAL is a virtual dinner series that takes place entirely via Zoom, and though affiliated with the festival, it happens next weekend. But get your tickets today if you want items delivered that you can use for the cooking demos, and before they sell out. Included on the schedule is a “No Pants, No Problem” mixology class hosted by Resa Mueller of R&D Cocktail Bar, a Hungry Games cooking competition with local chef Elijah Milligan and more.

Audi FEASTIVAL

Oct. 8-11, virtual, $70 and up, home delivery of some items possible when ordered by respective event deadlines

Dine Latino

The many delicious cuisines across Latin America are highlighted during Dine Latino Restaurant Week which takes place through Oct. 4. Sponsored by the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, From arepas to tortillas and more, the 20 plus participating restaurants offer food from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina and more. The week celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month which goes through Oct. 15, and is also a way to support the hard-hit restaurant industry during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants will offer dine-in, take-out and delivery.

Dine Latino Restaurant Week

Through Oct. 4, various venues, pay as you go

Fish fest

Even through the pandemic, food trucks have been a welcome sight as the nature of their business meant some could still operate. This weekend, they will be on site at the Fishtown Food Truck Festival, which is operating as a drive-in this year. You can order from the participating trucks while enjoying your food in your own vehicle or by hanging out in some available seating, and even encouraged, to bring your own chairs from home. Vendors will be on-site as well, and organizers say that 100% of the proceeds will be donated to organizations that help children with autism.

Fishtown Food Truck Festival,

Fishtown Crossing, 2401 Aramingo Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa.

Saturday, Oct. 3 noon – 6 p.m., pay as you go

