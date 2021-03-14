Delaware County officials and educators are collaborating on a new Healthy Kids, Healthy Schools initiative that aims to evaluate and improve mental health services for school-age children.

“We’re trying to break the school-to-prison pipeline. We’re trying to make sure that we have less children who have to go and be involved in the criminal justice system by getting them the help that they obviously need [at] an earlier point in time, and making sure that the services make a difference in their lives,” said District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, whose office is leading the effort.

Funding for this initiative comes by way of a Pennsylvania Safe Schools grant. After the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado, the District Attorney’s Office began holding safe school summits to figure out ways to protect students. In previous years, the money has just gone toward enhancing the physical safety infrastructure of the county’s schools.

Recently, however, county officials reached out to educators to get their points of view on the challenges in the schools. Their No. 1 concern was the lack of adequate mental health services for students in need.

“We’re taking school safety in a whole different direction,” Stollsteimer said. “I think we want to be seen as one of the leading county governments because we’re listening to our educators.”