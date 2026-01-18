From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware County’s largest day of nonprofit fundraising is coming back for year three.

Hosted by the Foundation for Delaware County, Delco Gives is designed to direct a swell of philanthropic generosity toward local nonprofits and causes.

“We’re just really excited because data and now our experience shows that community philanthropy can be really contagious in a good way,” said Michael Kellerman, president of the foundation.

The registration window for participating nonprofits is open. It ends April 17. The third annual Delco Gives begins May 6 and ends with a big party May 7. Chester-based Power Home Remodeling is returning as the presenting sponsor.

“This year we have a new platform and website that’s powering us forward. It’s fresh for the third annual and should make things easier for participating nonprofits,” Kellerman said.