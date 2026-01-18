Delco Gives to return for year 3. It is Delaware County’s largest day of philanthropy
Delco Gives has raised approximately $4 million for local nonprofits and causes since the philanthropic initiative launched in 2024.
Delaware County’s largest day of nonprofit fundraising is coming back for year three.
Hosted by the Foundation for Delaware County, Delco Gives is designed to direct a swell of philanthropic generosity toward local nonprofits and causes.
“We’re just really excited because data and now our experience shows that community philanthropy can be really contagious in a good way,” said Michael Kellerman, president of the foundation.
The registration window for participating nonprofits is open. It ends April 17. The third annual Delco Gives begins May 6 and ends with a big party May 7. Chester-based Power Home Remodeling is returning as the presenting sponsor.
“This year we have a new platform and website that’s powering us forward. It’s fresh for the third annual and should make things easier for participating nonprofits,” Kellerman said.
The inaugural Delco Gives raised more than $1.7 million for participating nonprofits. The second annual fundraising drive eclipsed $2.2 million.
“We’re all hopeful that we’ll continue to go higher and higher because really the sky is the limit in terms of how many people can be engaged beyond who have been engaged before to participate in philanthropy for Delaware County nonprofits,” Kellerman said.
Delco Gives usually coincides with a wave of community events and festivities, including Dining Under the Stars in Media. Kellerman said the culminating party is moving indoors this year due to previous weather conditions.
“The location we’re moving it to will be I think very exciting for the community. We are not ready to announce that so be looking for that announcement in the next couple of weeks,” Kellerman said.
Bonus dollars and cash prizes will be awarded to participating nonprofits during Delco Gives.
Editor’s note: The Foundation for Delaware County provides support for WHYY. WHYY News produces independent, fact-based news content for audiences in Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey.
