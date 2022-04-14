The original call was to discuss the consolidation of services between the Briarcliffe, Goodwill, and Darby Township fire companies.

When county and state officials got off the call, members of the Briarcliffe Fire Company allegedly stayed on and engaged in a discussion that included racial slurs.

Some of the comments included the use of the “N” word, calling Black firefighters lazy and saying there were “too many” African Americans living in the area.

Remarks were also made about the death of Fanta Bility, the 8-year-old Black girl killed by Sharon Hill police.

The firefighters who made the alleged comments didn’t know other firefighters were on the line from the Goodwill Fire Company.

Attorney Robert C. Ewing released this statement on the Briarcliffe Fire Company:

“The Briarcliffe Fire Company strongly denies that anyone in the Township was ever treated differently or discriminated against based upon their race. The Township referred this matter to the District Attorney who cleared the Fire Company by finding no crimes were committed. Unfortunately in light the frenzied public perception not based in fact, the Briarcliffe Fire Company can no longer function. Their members are volunteers who do not want to continue risking their lives if they are not appreciated. Being a volunteer firefighter is extremely time consuming that often requires full time hours. In addition to responding to fires the members must train, drill and spend time raising funds. Therefore, the members voted to disband. Their time will be better spent enjoying time with their families or filling the hours with paid employment. This valuable Township resource will now cease to exist.”