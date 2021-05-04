Delaware’s Catholics, including President Biden, get new leader

Biden is just the second Catholic elected to the White House in U.S. history, but his support of abortion rights stands in contrast with Church doctrine. That disconnect likely played a part in Biden narrowly losing the Catholic vote to Donald Trump. The leader of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a statement on Biden’s inauguration calling for him not to expand access to abortion.

In 2019, Biden was refused communion by a bishop in South Carolina for his stance on abortion rights. Following that incident, the Diocese issued a somewhat broader answer: “Bishop Malooly has consistently refrained from politicizing the Eucharist, and will continue to do so.”

The 2019 statement also said “it is the responsibility of every Catholic to examine his or her conscience and refrain from reception of Christ in the Eucharist if he or she is not worthy. The Church’s teachings on the protection of human life from the moment of conception is clear and well-known.”

At the time, Biden said it was a “private matter” that he wouldn’t talk about. He said the South Carolina incident was the first time he had been denied communion.

Koenig didn’t directly answer where he stood on the issue of offering the President communion. “As a bishop, I’m called to teach the fullness and beauty of the Catholic faith.”

The issue is expected to be discussed at the Bishop’s conference meeting in June. They could approve a document clearly stating that Biden and other Catholic public figures with similar viewpoints should not present themselves for communion. Even if that document is approved, individual bishops would still be able to determine how to implement that position. Both Bishop Malooly in Wilmington and Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington, D.C. have made it clear that Biden is welcome to receive communion under their jurisdictions.