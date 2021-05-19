Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Gov. John Carney acknowledged Tuesday that with his longstanding mask mandate mostly vanishing Friday for people who are fully vaccinated, residents and merchants still won’t know who is and isn’t inoculated when they venture out to restaurants, stores and other indoor spots.

That’s because only roughly half of eligible Delawareans ages 12 and above are even partially vaccinated and enforcing the updated rules on those who haven’t been vaccinated will be nearly impossible, the governor said during his weekly coronavirus briefing.

“There are challenges with respect to mostly enforcement because you don’t know who’s vaccinated or not,’’ he said. “We’re not going to be in the business of asking people for a so-called vaccine passport.”

To that end, Carney said he will support decisions of eateries, retailers, banks and other establishments that decide to keep their indoor mask mandate in place for now. He will continue requiring masks indoors at government buildings as well as congregate settings such as homeless shelters. The governor is also lifting capacity restrictions and reducing social distancing requirements on Friday.