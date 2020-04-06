The number of Delawareans applying for unemployment benefits over the past two weeks is equal to the total number of applications submitted over the preceding 11 months — and about a 2,000% week-to-week increase in claims.

While the exact number of layoffs in the state is unknown, thousands of Delaware residents are affected by the closure of non-essential businesses, said Darryl Scott, director of the state’s Division of Unemployment Insurance.

“Most recently, it appears individuals requesting unemployment assistance are those affected by the governor’s state of emergency and the closure of non-essential businesses,” Scott said. “So that would include restaurants, hospitality and any number of businesses affected by that decision.”

Since Gov. John Carney issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 22 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, there have been about 30,000 applications for unemployment benefits — and last week’s numbers have not yet been counted. In comparison, there were fewer than 500 claims four weeks ago.

Of those 30,000 claims, the state has processed about 60%, according to Scott.