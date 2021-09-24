Delaware sues chemical giant Monsanto over PCB contamination

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings is suing Monsanto and two of its subsidiaries for “long-lasting damage” to the state’s natural resources from “extremely toxic” chemicals the company produced for decades.

The lawsuit centers on polychlorinated biphenyls, more commonly known as PCBs, that the company produced and which were banned by Congress in 1978.

“Monsanto knew that PCBs were toxic and that once they entered the environment, they would be there to stay,” Jennings said. “Even as PCBs’ environmental harms became undeniable, Monsanto not only continued to manufacture and sell PCBs, but increased production. Now, decades since PCBs were banned, Delaware taxpayers are still footing the cleanup bill. We’re suing Monsanto and its spinoffs to make them pay to clean up their mess.”

The lawsuit says Monsanto knew, or should have known, as early as 1937 that once the company’s PCBs were released into the environment, they would present a serious health risk to humans and wildlife, as well as the environment.