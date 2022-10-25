For example, Distler said a mother fighting a drug addiction came to him this month to discuss behavioral problems they are experiencing.

“She just needed help. Her kids are struggling in school. She wasn’t sure what to do.” Distler said.

So he connected her to the wellness center, where the staff helped her enroll her children. “We can start treating the kids right away,’’ Distler said. “One of the things she said was, ‘I can’t find a doctor to take my child to.’ There’s been a history of ADHD and different things.”

‘Families don’t have insurance, don’t have transportation’

Nurse practitioner Jennifer Houston said the center’s dual purpose benefits students and their families, as well as teachers and the school’s overall atmosphere.

“Because we do both behavioral health and physical health, it is a great help from everything from students maybe dealing with anxiety, which absolutely affects their work if they have anxiety around particular health or body complaints,’’ Houston said.

She noted that the center, besides offering counseling and medical help, also coordinates care for the child.

“A school is very much a community,’’ she said. “We’re all very much concerned about our kids here and what they face from an academic, as well as a social standpoint. So if we can help out with the care coordination, the kids are mentally, socially, emotionally in a better state.’’

Assisting that effort is medical aide Lorena Sandoval, who aspires to be a nurse practitioner herself.

One of her key roles?

“I vaccinate any child who needs a vaccine. I am the bad guy as the kids like to call me,’’ she says with a chuckle. “The bad guy.”

But she does so much more medically in support of the nurse practitioners, and on the administrative end.

“I’m registering patients, I’m scanning forms,’’ she said. “I’m traveling to other spoke schools. I take vitals, do hearing exams, vision exams. I’m constantly talking with families, trying to get them scheduled for their appointments, trying to to receive information on who was the last primary care provider.”

Sandoval, who also speaks Spanish in a district where 20% of the kids are Latino, said the center benefits families “in tons of ways,” especially those with financial struggles.

“A large number of families don’t have insurance, don’t have transportation. They don’t have appropriate resources,’’ she said.

“We have a lot of families that don’t speak English, and that’s a huge barrier. They don’t know where the service is, how to connect, because of that barrier. And we’re here to help out in any way that we possibly can.”