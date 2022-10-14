Friday Night Lights means only one thing in America.

That’s high school football games in thousands of towns across the nation, a tradition celebrated by a movie and television series by the name.

But some disturbing incidents at games in northern Delaware this year have fans, coaches, and administrators on edge.

Consider the unsettling 911 call made by someone attending a Brandywine High School on Friday, Sept. 16, while on the field the host Bulldogs were battling the Howard Wildcats.

“Complete chaos. Get here now,’’ the caller urged the dispatcher.

“Tell me what happened,’’ the dispatcher responds.

“There’s fighting everywhere. Everywhere.”

Several state and New Castle County police rushed to the scene, where they encountered several fights involving more than 30 people outside the stadium. Four kids were arrested.

The next Friday night, social media lit up with a report that two people had been shot at a game at Appoquinimink High, where the Jaguars were playing the crosstown Middletown Cavaliers. Those online reports were not accurate. As it turned out, the shooting was just outside the school grounds, and one of the victims was a minor. Fans at the game had to remain in place for up to an hour, however, while a helicopter landed and officers combed the scene.

One parent had reported on social media that the shooting stemmed from a disagreement at the game, but police have not said whether the victims or suspects had any connection to the schools or the game.

Then there was the panic earlier in September, likely spurred by social media posts, that caused a stampede from the Howard section of the stands at Wilmington’s Abessinio Stadium during the third quarter of a game against Delaware Military Academy. The game was halted.

Donna Polk, executive director of the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association that governs high school sports, says some schools are limiting who can attend games, or moving game times to the afternoon.

“Well, we don’t want it to be Friday night fights,’’ Polk said. “It’s disheartening that we are going through a time, not just within our state, where we’re faced with bad behavior and it’s turning violent.”

After the shootings outside Appoquinimink High, the school district decreed that only students at the participating schools can buy game tickets, and only on the Wednesday and Thursday before a game. At the gate, students must show their school ID.