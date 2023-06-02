This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Delaware is under an air quality alert until midnight Friday due to smoke from wildfires in Nova Scotia traveling south to the northeastern United States. A similar alert in Philadelphia ended at midnight on Thursday.

The wildfire in the Canadian province is the largest on record, and is part of an unusual trend where the fire season is occurring earlier than normal. As of Thursday morning, more than 50% of the fire was contained. However, it’s possible for the flames to spread because of hot weather.

Wildfire season in New Jersey is also expanding. Officials in Burlington County are currently battling a major wildfire in the Bass State Forest.