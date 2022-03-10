Delaware police seize largest supply of pre-packaged heroin in state history

Delaware State Police say they have made a record-setting drug bust in the southern part of the state: more than 330,000 bags of heroin, including 2,500 “logs” of the opioid with a street value of more than $1.6 million.

Investigation into what police described as a major drug ring started in November 2020, with the identification of George Johnson as the alleged ringleader. After listening to months of wiretapped conversations into late 2021, investigators identified multiple members of the organization and the group’s hierarchy.

Police said Johnson’s organization was targeted because of a series of overdose incidents involving drugs that were stamped connected to the distribution group. In the first half of 2021, police said, there were 16 overdoses in Delaware related to drugs bearing the group’s labels, with more in Maryland.

“This was not a drug seizure alone. This is something far greater, and this is something far more impactful to the people of the state of Delaware and in particular to the people of Sussex County,” said state Attorney General Kathy Jennings.

“In the midst of an addiction epidemic that claims in Delaware more than 400 lives a year and in which Delaware has consistently been among the three hardest-hit states in the entire country, this operation undoubtedly saved lives,” Jennings said.