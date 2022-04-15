Paid family and medical leave is coming to Delaware, with new parents, caregivers, and those with serious illnesses eligible to collect benefits in 2026.

Under the bill that passed the Democratic-controlled General Assembly this week along mostly party lines, Delaware will become the 11th state to require extended paid leave.

The money will come from a new state insurance account funded by a payroll tax that employees can split 50-50 with employees — like the Social Security payroll tax deduction. Employers, however, can shoulder up to 100% of the tax if they choose.

Starting in 2026, the program would guarantee:

Twelve weeks of paid leave for new parents.

Six weeks every two years for workers to address their own serious health conditions, caring for a family member with such a condition, or those affected by a family member’s military deployment.

No employee could take more than 12 weeks of total paid leave in a single year, however. The benefit is capped at 80% of an employee’s salary or $900 a week, whichever is lower.

Workers at companies with at least 25 employees would be eligible for all the benefits. Those at companies with 10 to 24 employees would only be eligible for parental leave, and companies with fewer than 10 employees would not be required to participate but could choose to opt into the plan.