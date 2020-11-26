Gov. John Carney is heralding the expected mid-December arrival of Delaware’s first doses of a coronavirus vaccine if one or more gets emergency federal authorization.

“We see the light at the end of the tunnel,’’ Carney said during his weekly coronavirus briefing, as cases in the state skyrocket and hospitalizations rise rapidly.

“The cavalry is on its way with the vaccine, which we hope and expect to get, just in a couple of weeks, our first batch here in Delaware.”

But Carney and his public health director, Dr. Karyl Rattay, are urging patience from Delawareans clamoring for their shots.

Even with the federal government ramping up for rapid distribution, the doses are being rationed based on a state’s population. So Rattay says tiny Delaware, with only about 1 million residents and less than 0.3 percent of the country’s population, likely won’t have adequate supply for the general public “until March or so.”

Added Carney: “It’s going to take months to get it out to a significant portion of the population, but we’re ready to go.”