A gun fired once after it fell to the floor and someone stepped on it during “a large fight” Monday night at a high school basketball game in Delaware, state police said today.

The bullet struck a wall and no one was injured, police said about the latest in a series of unsettling violent incidents that have marred Delaware scholastic sports events since the fall. No one was injured during Monday’s violence, and no one has been arrested.

Police said an unidentified number of suspects were seen running toward the school football stadium after the gun fired.

The gun was found in the hallway where the fight occurred at about 7:15 p.m., just outside the gymnasium in Middletown where Appoquinimink High was leading Tri-State Christian Academy in the fourth quarter. Two state troopers were inside the gym on an extra-duty assignment. People in the gym could see a skirmish through the small windows in the gym doors, and heard a loud clapping sound that many assumed was a gunshot.