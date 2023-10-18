The project started last academic year and involved work by students in the drafting, welding, and electrical programs.

They designed the charging area that encompasses four parking spots, assembled the charging kits, welded the steel to carry the power from the building to the stations, and wired the system.

Two charging stations are now available for use by school employees, with students monitoring usage and maintaining the system. A third EV charging station is in the electrical trades shop, where it’s being used to teach the technology to Delcastle’s high school and continuing education students.

School officials said plans are also in the works for students who study auto technology and mechanics to get training on servicing EVs. The New Castle County Vocational Technical School District also hopes to eventually install EV charging stations at its three other high schools — Hodgson, Howard, and St. Georges.

“We need to make sure we are preparing our students for every possible avenue or pathway they could go down after graduation,’’ said Dan Edelen, a district career and technical specialist. “And with the development of the electric vehicles, there’s a need for this. You need to have an electrical license to install these.”

Delcastle launched its project as Delaware is considering whether to require that by 2035 all new cars and light trucks sold at dealerships statewide are EVs. That rule, if adopted, would require EVs to make up 35% of cars sold in 2026. Over the next decade, the percentage of EVs sold would gradually increase to 100%. A decision is expected later this year.

This year, state lawmakers also passed a bill that requires all new homes to be what’s known as EV-capable. That means the houses must be built with the infrastructure — wiring, conduit, and junction box — to install the equipment needed to charge EVs.

‘Working on something that is gonna come to life’

Aleksander Mirada-Vasquez, a Delcastle junior majoring in electrical trades, said it was a “thrilling experience” to set up the piping and then install the wiring to power the EV charging stations.

He wasn’t thinking about climate change and the need to cut back on fossil fuels to reduce the level of harmful greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, but rather about learning all the skills necessary to become a licensed electrician.

“I was told we’re making electrical chargers out there,’’ Mirada-Vasquez recalled as he showed the maze of wires inside the electrical shop. “I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s nice. That would be cool to have electric cars back there and maybe in the future, hopefully, I can get one too.’”

William Kisielewski, also a junior studying electrical trades, drilled holes and helped with the circuitry, saying he’s gratified to be in the first wave of Delaware vo-tech students preparing the state for a “cleaner energy” future.

“Basically, we can install them.’’ Kisielewski said. “We actually got these done.”

Adrianna Goursahab, a junior technical drafting student who aspires to become an architect, played a role in the process of configuring the two charging stations so they could accommodate vehicles in four parking spots while meeting local codes.

“The exposure of actually working on something that is gonna come to life and is gonna be of use for people, that was the most important part for me,” Goursahab said. “We work on group projects here but I feel like this one was more locked in as a memory because it did come to life.”

Drafting teacher Terry Hayes couldn’t agree more.

“We talk about it in here, about technology being innovative and things coming,’’ Hayes said. “So definitely a great opportunity for the students because they’re gonna live this. They are going to see so much. We saw a lot in our time but they’re going to see a lot more.”