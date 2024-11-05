The U.S. Senate race in Delaware carries the potential of a historic first for residents and their congressional delegation in Washington.

U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, a Democrat, faces Republican Eric Hansen and independent Michael Katz in Tuesday’s Senate contest.

Should Blunt Rochester win, she would become the first woman and first Black person to represent Delaware in the Senate. Only three other Black women have served in the Senate, two of whom were elected and one who was appointed.

Blunt Rochester is the presumptive favorite in the Senate race, given her name recognition and voter registration numbers that favor Democrats in solid-blue Delaware, which last sent a Republican to Washington in 2008. Her campaign coffers also dwarf Hansen’s. Blunt Rochester reported raising more than $9 million for her Senate campaign as of mid-October, while Hansen reported receipts of slightly more than $1 million, including more than $800,000 in loans he made to his campaign.

Katz, a physician who served one term in the Delaware state Senate, has refused to accept outside campaign donations.