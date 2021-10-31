This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An emergency hearing was held at the Delaware County Courthouse on Saturday after issues with hundreds of mail-in ballots surfaced.

Thousands of mail-in ballots were reportedly sent to voters more than a week later than planned, and of those, hundreds were sent to the wrong people.

Director of Election Operations James Allen confirmed to the Delaware Valley Journal earlier this week that 670 mail-in ballots were mailed to the wrong people.