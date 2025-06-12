WHYY News Climate Desk

Delaware City Refinery equipment repaired, in operation, after almost 3 weeks

The refinery reported emissions of the toxic gas sulfur dioxide at rates as high as 1,450 per hour over the past couple weeks. Officials say air quality remains good.

Smoke billowing from the oil refinery

File - The Delaware City Refinery seen in 2024. (Cris Barrish/WHYY)

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

A mechanical failure at the Delaware City Refinery that caused releases of sulfur dioxide above permitted levels has been repaired, facility managers announced Thursday.

The refinery, located in New Castle County, had reported emissions of the toxic gas at rates as high as 1,450 per hour for almost three weeks after an emission control device was compromised. The refinery’s boiler is now in full operation, the refinery said.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“A talented team of experts from maintenance, operations, and union contractors worked around the clock to expedite the equipment repair, which was extremely complicated and safely completed,” General Manager Mike Capone said Thursday in a statement.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said air quality monitoring indicated the pollution did not impact air quality, or public health.

Related Content

However, residents and environmentalists voiced concerns about the cumulative effects of the emissions, particularly for vulnerable populations, such as people with asthma and other health problems.

People have also questioned whether environmental regulators have done enough to hold the refinery, owned by PBF Energy, to account. The refinery has a backlog of violations, which environmentalists argue have not been enough to compel the refinery to stop polluting.

DNREC said the incident remains under investigation, which will likely lead to a violation.

On Thursday, refinery officials promised to improve communication with nearby residents in the future about refinery operations and any potential impact on the community.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Zoë Read

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate