Delaware City Refinery equipment repaired, in operation, after almost 3 weeks

A mechanical failure at the Delaware City Refinery that caused releases of sulfur dioxide above permitted levels has been repaired, facility managers announced Thursday.

The refinery, located in New Castle County, had reported emissions of the toxic gas at rates as high as 1,450 per hour for almost three weeks after an emission control device was compromised. The refinery’s boiler is now in full operation, the refinery said.

“A talented team of experts from maintenance, operations, and union contractors worked around the clock to expedite the equipment repair, which was extremely complicated and safely completed,” General Manager Mike Capone said Thursday in a statement.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said air quality monitoring indicated the pollution did not impact air quality, or public health.