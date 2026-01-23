What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons said he is not encouraged by President Donald Trump’s announcement that a “framework” of an agreement has been reached over Greenland.

Trump has been calling for the United States to own the semiautonomous Danish territory of Greenland, either by purchasing it or capturing it using military force. However, in a speech this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the president backpedaled on his military threat.

“We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be frankly unstoppable. But I won’t do that, OK?” Trump said.

Coons, who just returned from leading a bipartisan congressional delegation to Copenhagen, Denmark, said that while he and U.S. allies are relieved by Trump’s backing away from the threat of starting a war with a NATO country, damage has been done nonetheless.

“It has put at question our trustworthiness and reliability as an ally,” said Coons, the ranking member of the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee. “The tone with which the president and his cabinet members engaged with audiences in Switzerland were both shocking and offensive to a number of our core allies and have left them questioning what they have to do in order to ensure their collective security against an American government that they increasingly see as an untrustworthy ally and hostile.”