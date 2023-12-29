The museum, entertaining 125,000 visitors each year, anticipates a busy New Year’s Eve celebration. To ensure everyone can partake in the confetti-popping experience, they’ve arranged for confetti cannon events at three specific times: 11 a.m., 12 p.m., and 1 p.m.

Bush notes that the museum’s appeal goes beyond colorful displays and intriguing objects; it’s about the overall experience, and serves as the first exposure to arts and culture for many.

“The construct of what makes us a museum, we do not curate objects, we curate experience. So we curate and offer playful learning opportunities and exhibits, events programming,” she said. “We like to think of the DCM as a launching pad for arts and culture. We are a springboard for future museum visitation. We are oftentimes a museum of first experiences, so it could be your first experience going to a museum or seeing a puppet or hearing a live band.”

Putting age inclusivity at the forefront, they will offer a diverse range of activities tailored for individuals from 18-year-olds down to 8 or 10 years old.

“In our STEAM program room, we are having a pom-pom party where they get to explore pom-poms and sensory bins and bags. They get to melt pom-poms out of a block of ice with salt and warm water [as a kind] of science experiment,” she said. “Then they get to build and stack them in a structure and then catapult them into a giant target. In our Studio D, which is our art space, we’re having firework painting and chalkboard drawing”

“It is a great opportunity for families to come together [and] celebrate the kick off the new year. And kick it off in a way that is fun, memorable, and educational, just a great way to make memories and do something fun together,” she added.

Adding an extra layer of fun, the local band ‘We Kids Rock’ will entertain with a few songs after the confetti cannons go off.

For this year’s New Year’s Eve festivity, the objective is to host 1,500 people throughout the day. General admission, covering individuals aged 12 months and above, is set at $12.