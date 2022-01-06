Jennings successfully argued against that Delaware GOP lawsuit and joined her Democratic counterparts in successfully defeating the Texas suit at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Colorado AG Phil Weiser said those court challenges were without merit and helped spur the Capitol attack.

“Make no mistake about it, the groundwork for January 6 was laid by these baseless challenges to the election,” he said. “If we start down that road of allowing systems of election administration to be undermined for partisan purposes, we lose the rule of law and we lose our democracy itself.”

Jennings and her colleagues say GOP AGs must do more to instill public trust in the integrity of the election process.

“The sad truth is that we shouldn’t be surprised that January 6, 2021 happened, but we must be committed to accountability,” she said. “All of us must work together to keep it from ever happening again.”

Nevada AG Aaron Ford said the threat posed by those who stormed the Capitol has only grown in the past year. He referred to the idea that the 2020 elections was stolen as “the big lie,” and described it a prerequisite for many GOP candidates to get approval from Trump and his allies.

“The Big Lie has become the litmus test in Republican primaries across the country, and unfortunately, some of our attorneys general colleagues on the other side were complicit in this too,” he said.

Ford pointed to the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) which helped fund the January 6 rally in D.C. before the Capitol attack.

“We cannot and we will not let this week pass without bringing these facts to light,” said Ford, who chairs the Democratic Attorneys General Association alongside Jennings. “The public must know which side their state AG is on. I’m proud to be on the side that protects and upholds the laws in our elections, and I’m proud to be standing up against the side that helped incite a bloody attack on our democracy.”

The RAGA did not respond to a request for comment about this story.