Del. coronavirus update: State to open vaccine to everyone over age 50

As Delaware’s COVID-19 case numbers continue to move in the right direction, the state is expanding the list of who is eligible to receive the vaccine.

Starting Wednesday, March 17, anyone age 50 or older can sign up to get inoculated at their pharmacy.

“We’re making some changes that we’ve been thinking about for a couple weeks now to accelerate or collapse the phases,” Gov. John Carney said at his weekly COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon.

As younger Delawareans start to get vaccinated, hospitals and medical providers will remain focused on offering shots to folks who are at higher risk due to a health condition or other reasons.

Starting next week, the state’s waiting list for its mass vaccination site at Dover International Speedway will open to all Delawareans over the age of 50.

The change will help the state prepare to comply with President Joe Biden’s call for states to allow all residents to be eligible for the vaccine by May 1. It’s also a sign that the effort to vaccinate those over the age of 65 has been effective.