Del. coronavirus recovery: Wilmington’s Ladybug Festival goes virtual as COVID cases climb
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
As of Monday afternoon, Delaware officials reported 11,376 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 150 over yesterday. There have been no new deaths, which remain at 507. There are 72 hospitalizations.
Wilmington’s Ladybug Festival to be held online
The Ladybug Music Festival will begin virtually Monday night at 5 p.m.
The annual all-female music festival hosted by Gable Music Ventures is partnering with Jet Phynx Films Creative Agency to bring entertainment to people’s homes for two days, as COVID-19 remains a risk of participating in largely attended events.
This year’s event is hosted by Jamila Mustafa of MTV, as well as BET, and will feature 50 performances by artists such as Keri Hilson, Vanessa Carlton, KT Tunstall, Mary Lambert, Larkin Poe, Kechi Okwuchi, and Evie Clair.
Since this year’s event will be held virtually, there also will be short cooking demonstrations, yoga, and special speakers, including three-time Olympic gold medalist Heather Mitts, and Master Chef winner Jennifer Behm.
The Ladybug Music Festival was launched to empower female artists, in response to a statistic that female artists make up 19% to 30% of festival lineups.
A portion of proceeds will be distributed nationally to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, who are assisting female artists facing financial hardship due to losing business due to the pandemic. Proceeds also will benefit the local nonprofit Downtown Visions.
Tickets will go on sale via www.theladybugfestival.com