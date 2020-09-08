Del. coronavirus recovery: 4th man dies from outbreak at Sussex County prison

Fourth man dies from outbreak at Sussex County prison

A fourth man has died from coronavirus-related causes from the outbreak that infected 382 prisoners at Delaware’s Sussex Correctional Institution.

Charles R.J. Patterson, 55, was the last remaining incarcerated man at SCI and in Delaware’s entire prison population with COVID-19, officials said.

He was already suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes and hypertension when he tested positive for the coronavirus on July 6. Patterson had been hospitalized since July 12 at Bayhealth Hospital in Dover, where his condition steadily deteriorated. He died Monday morning.