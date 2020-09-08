Del. coronavirus recovery: 4th man dies from outbreak at Sussex County prison
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
Delaware has reported a total of 18,249 coronavirus cases and 609 related deaths. There are 53 patients currently hospitalized, with 14 in critical condition.
Fourth man dies from outbreak at Sussex County prison
A fourth man has died from coronavirus-related causes from the outbreak that infected 382 prisoners at Delaware’s Sussex Correctional Institution.
Charles R.J. Patterson, 55, was the last remaining incarcerated man at SCI and in Delaware’s entire prison population with COVID-19, officials said.
He was already suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes and hypertension when he tested positive for the coronavirus on July 6. Patterson had been hospitalized since July 12 at Bayhealth Hospital in Dover, where his condition steadily deteriorated. He died Monday morning.
While four of the incarcerated men infected during the SCI outbreak died, the other 378 have recovered, prisons spokesman Jason Miller said.
Seven prisoners at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna died from coronavirus-related causes earlier in the pandemic.
As of Monday, 10 employees of Delaware prisons have active infections.