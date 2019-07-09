‘Dear Akeem’ highlights activities and job opportunities for Philly youth

    By
  • Akeem Dixon
    • July 8, 2019

We’re excited to introduce to you to Akeem Dixon, host of the new online video series “Dear Akeem.”

In this first video, Akeem explores free activities and job opportunities available to young people in Philadelphia this summer.

From the Village of Arts and Humanities in Germantown to the Philly After School Activities Partnership, Akeem is sharing exciting possibilities that local youth often don’t know exist.

WHYY is one of over 20 news organizations producing Broke in Philly, a collaborative reporting project on solutions to poverty and the city’s push towards economic justice. Follow us at @BrokeInPhilly.

