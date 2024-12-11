Cascading failures involving a corroded steam pipe and a defective natural gas fitting caused a powerful explosion in 2023 at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory, killing seven workers when the company failed to evacuate, a federal safety board said Tuesday.

About 70 production workers and 35 office staff at R.M. Palmer Co. were working in two adjacent buildings at the time of the blast. Employees in both buildings told federal investigators they could smell gas before the explosion. Workers at the plant have accused the company of ignoring warnings of a natural gas leak, saying the plant, in a small town 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, should have been evacuated.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the factory failed to have natural gas emergency procedures in place that could have resulted in an immediate evacuation. The explosion leveled one building and heavily damaged another, sending flames more than 40 feet (21 meters) into the air and causing $42 million in property damage.

“Contributing to the accident’s severity was R.M. Palmer Company’s insufficient emergency response procedures and training of its employees, who did not understand the hazard and did not evacuate the buildings before the explosion,” the National Transportation Safety Board said in its statement of probable cause, approved Tuesday at the board’s meeting in Washington, D.C.

Palmer has since adopted a revised policy on evacuations, but Jennifer Homendy, the NTSB board chair, said it’s still insufficient because it advises staff to investigate and determine if evacuation is necessary.

“That’s exactly what they did in this scenario,” she said. “’No, you leave.’ Now, their response is they have other smells in their building because chocolate is being made. You know the difference between natural gas smell and chocolate. ‘Get out, immediately.’ So I think this actually provides significant confusion for their employees and they should change it.”

Palmer said in a statement that “not a day goes by that we do not remember and reflect on the heartbreaking loss of several colleagues and friends on that tragic day,” adding it “takes the health, safety and wellness of our employees very seriously” and will continue working with regulators.

The federal safety agency also described the role of UGI Corp., the gas utility that provided service to the candy factory in West Reading.