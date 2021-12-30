Darby Township commissioner charged with rape in Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A township commissioner in Delaware County, Pennsylvania has been arrested in Philadelphia after turning himself in for an alleged rape that took place more than four years ago.

Marvin Smith has been charged with rape, sexual assault, luring and related offenses.

Smith, 50, currently serves as the 1st Ward Commissioner for Darby Township. But on Tuesday, Smith turned himself in to Philadelphia police and had his mugshot taken.

Smith was arrested after investigators allege he raped a male back in 2017.

According to Philadelphia police, “On April 15, 2019, the complainant stated to Philadelphia police that on August 12, 2017, he was sexually assaulted.”

Detectives also say, “Smith was in a vehicle and approached the complainant, stating that he was a family friend, and offered to give him a ride home.”