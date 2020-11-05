Crafts, antiques and films go virtual, plus apples reign at Peddler’s Village in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
This week, several familiar annual arts and cultural events move online as the coronavirus continues to limit large in-person gatherings. But there’s a chance to still get outdoors as a popular seasonal event is reconfigured and fall foliage is showcased on the rails.
Bite of the apple
The annual Apple Festival in Peddler’s Village usually takes place over a fall weekend. But the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a two-week festival instead. Patrons will still have the chance to partake in all things apple – everything from hot cider to apple salsa and apple hot sauce, not to mention that fall favorite, apple cider donuts. A food tent and the outdoor village general store will allow you to enjoy refreshments onsite and/or take some apple-based goodies home. On the weekends, live entertainment will be provided by bands including The Cheddar Boys, Big Chill and Galena Brass.
Peddler’s Village Apple Festival
2400 Street Rd. New Hope, Pennsylvania
Through Nov. 15, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
They’re crafty
Everyone remembers their school days arts-and-crafts projects, whether it was pottery, collage, decoupage or any number of combinations involving glitter and posterboard. Some people never stopped crafting — and got so good at it that they became artisans. Those are the people whose work is on display at the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s annual Craft Show, which goes virtual for 2020. The works include ceramics, fiber, leather, metal, wood, glass, jewelry and more, and can be viewed online through the weekend. All items are available for purchase and artists in multiple disciplines are scheduled for talks throughout the weekend. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed.
Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show
Virtual
Friday, Nov. 6 – Sunday, Nov. 8
Free
Oldies and goodies
The Winterthur Museum is hosting their own artsy event – the 57th annual Delaware Antiques Show, that will also be held virtually this year. You can browse the offerings, which include high-quality items from furniture – if you’re in the market to replace that couch you’re checking out the show on – to artwork, rugs, jewelry and other items. You can look and buy or communicate directly with dealers for more information — all online.
The 57th annual Delaware Antiques Show
Virtual
Saturday, Nov. 7 – Saturday, Nov. 14.
Free
Asian American stories
Film festivals impacted by COVID-19 have had to pivot to streaming the movies that would normally be seen in theaters. The Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival has over 80 films available online from documentaries like “The Donut King,” about a Cambodian entrepreneur who found fortune and then lost it, to feature films like “The Paper Tigers,” a comedic twist on buddy-action flicks. The festival includes live performances and panels that provide a comprehensive look at the work of contemporary Asian and Pacific Islander filmmakers and artists.
Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival
Virtual
$3 – $90
Leaf it on the rails
Pretty soon there won’t be any more fall foliage to admire and photograph, so if you’ve missed the glorious changing of the leaves thus far, you still have a narrow window of opportunity. The historic New Hope Fall Foliage Train takes a 14-mile route through Bucks County, with a live narrator to share the history of the restored railroad line. Tickets must be purchased online and COVID-19 capacity limits, mandatory mask-wearing and social-distancing protocols are all in place. If you miss the fall foliage run, the railroad also operates seasonal Christmas-themed rides.
New Hope Railroad Fall Foliage Excursion
32 West Bridge St., New Hope, Pennsylvania
Through Sunday, Nov. 8
$4.99 – $53.99
Let’s have punch (lines)
Need a laugh right about now? We get it. After a summer outdoors, Punchline Philly has returned to indoor service at reduced capacity. They have a lineup of shows from both local and national artists, including Godfrey, Erik Terell and Friends, and an all-female showcase hosted by Katonya Mosely. Note: Mask-wearing is mandatory and you must bring either a clear bag, as dictated by the venue, or one that is smaller than their stated limits. All shows are 21 and over, though non-drinking minors can be accompanied by a legal guardian.
Punchline Philly, 33 E. Laurel St., Philadelphia
Various days, times, prices
Ticket price includes food but not the two-drink minimum
Thought process
The Roots’ MC Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter is likely the most underrated rapper of his era. Yep, we said it. Who else has the combination of lyrical wordplay, flow, breath control and creative musical soundscapes that he does? Even though he’s largely been reduced to a guest star in his own band during The Roots’ time as the house band for “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, fortunately, he’s now recording as a solo artist. His latest EP is out now.
Black Thought “Streams of Thought Vol. 3 Cain and Abel” out now
Patty Griffin
Folkster Patty Griffin has developed a pretty good following over her almost two-decade career. Given the support she’s received for her brand of what’s now commonly known as Americana music, particularly from independent live venues, she’s giving back. Over the course of three Saturdays in November and December, she will perform via livestream from the Continental Club in Austin, her hometown. Griffin’s shows will benefit 18 venues nationwide, including Philadelphia’s popular Union Transfer in the city’s Spring Garden neighborhood.
Patty Griffin Live from the Continental Club
Nov. 7, Nov. 2, Dec. 5, 8 p.m.
$25-$60
Getting ready for the first show, November 7th in my upcoming Livestream Series. Tickets are available to watch here: https://t.co/0O5bsXnSmh pic.twitter.com/7nc5iWo9bn
— Patty Griffin (@PattyGMusic) October 30, 2020
Keep checking in with Things To Do as we continue to provide our picks for entertainment during the industry’s COVID-19 hiatus. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.
