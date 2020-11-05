This week, several familiar annual arts and cultural events move online as the coronavirus continues to limit large in-person gatherings. But there’s a chance to still get outdoors as a popular seasonal event is reconfigured and fall foliage is showcased on the rails.

Bite of the apple

The annual Apple Festival in Peddler’s Village usually takes place over a fall weekend. But the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a two-week festival instead. Patrons will still have the chance to partake in all things apple – everything from hot cider to apple salsa and apple hot sauce, not to mention that fall favorite, apple cider donuts. A food tent and the outdoor village general store will allow you to enjoy refreshments onsite and/or take some apple-based goodies home. On the weekends, live entertainment will be provided by bands including The Cheddar Boys, Big Chill and Galena Brass.

Peddler’s Village Apple Festival

2400 Street Rd. New Hope, Pennsylvania

Through Nov. 15, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

They’re crafty

Everyone remembers their school days arts-and-crafts projects, whether it was pottery, collage, decoupage or any number of combinations involving glitter and posterboard. Some people never stopped crafting — and got so good at it that they became artisans. Those are the people whose work is on display at the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s annual Craft Show, which goes virtual for 2020. The works include ceramics, fiber, leather, metal, wood, glass, jewelry and more, and can be viewed online through the weekend. All items are available for purchase and artists in multiple disciplines are scheduled for talks throughout the weekend. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed.

Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show

Virtual

Friday, Nov. 6 – Sunday, Nov. 8

Free

Oldies and goodies

The Winterthur Museum is hosting their own artsy event – the 57th annual Delaware Antiques Show, that will also be held virtually this year. You can browse the offerings, which include high-quality items from furniture – if you’re in the market to replace that couch you’re checking out the show on – to artwork, rugs, jewelry and other items. You can look and buy or communicate directly with dealers for more information — all online.

The 57th annual Delaware Antiques Show

Virtual

Saturday, Nov. 7 – Saturday, Nov. 14.

Free