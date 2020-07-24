COVID-19 outbreak that infected 1 in 3 Sussex prisoners starts to subside

The coronavirus outbreak this month that ravaged Delaware’s Sussex Correctional Institution — infecting 352 incarcerated men, more than a third of the population — continues to subside, prison officials said.

All but 88 men have fully recovered, with only 18 showing symptoms of COVID 19. None have died but five are currently hospitalized — two of them on ventilators to assist breathing.

Another 27 Sussex prison guards — nearly 1 in 10 — and four other employees there were also infected.

A smaller outbreak at the Morris Community Corrections Center in Dover infected 20 people but only three are still positive, all without symptoms. The first three people infected at Morris had been transferred from the Sussex prison in Georgetown.

Corrections commissioner Claire DeMatteis said more people will continue to recover every day “due to our aggressive mitigation and treatment efforts.”

Follow-up testing is being conducted on individuals who initially tested negative, and prisoners are getting daily temperature checks, screening for symptoms, and pulse oxygen level testing.

In the early stages of the pandemic, state correctional officials identified 148 cases, mostly at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in New Castle County. Seven men died in total and the rest have now recovered. By late May, the state declared all prisons were COVID-19 free, until the Sussex outbreak struck on July 1.