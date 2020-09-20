Court’s decisions didn’t end Pennsylvania voting law fight

The Nov. 3 presidential contest will test Pennsylvania’s ability to handle a massive mail-in vote and, while its high court settled several partisan points of dispute over how to update the state’s election law, counties remain unprepared in several important ways.

Plus, the legal challenges are not necessarily over.

Meanwhile, lawmakers and election officials continue to warn that the conditions are ripe for a presidential election result to be left hanging in limbo on a drawn-out vote count in Pennsylvania, a premier battleground state where the result could be very close again. Some also warn that huge numbers of mail-in votes could be invalidated, unless the law is changed.

Decisions on Thursday by a divided state Supreme Court filled the vacuum of inaction left by a partisan stalemate in the state Capitol.

It also fanned partisan flames.

President Donald Trump’s campaign, the Republican Party and leaders of the state Legislature’s Republican majorities had opposed two key decisions of the court’s Democratic majority.

In those decisions, the court extended the period to receive mail-in ballots for three days after Election Day — as long as a ballot isn’t clearly mailed after polls close — and it ruled that drop boxes and satellite election offices are allowable under current law.

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, said the court’s decisions “blew up” negotiations with Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat.

“We’ll try to recreate something with the governor at this point in time, but I don’t know if it’s possible,” Corman told The Associated Press on Friday.

Here is a look at what’s next:

What’s at stake

Fueled by concerns over the pandemic, more than 3 million voters are expected to cast ballots by mail in the Nov. 3 election.

That’s more than 10 times as many as voted by mail in the 2016 presidential election, when Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton by a mere 44,000 votes, or less than 1 percentage point.

Polls show another close race between Democrat Joe Biden and Trump in Pennsylvania.