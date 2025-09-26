The U.S. Justice Department sued six more states on Thursday, saying the states refused to turn over voter registration lists with complete information as the agency mounts a wide-ranging effort to get detailed voter data.

It also accused the states of failing to respond sufficiently to questions about the procedures they take to maintain voter rolls.

The department’s newest lawsuits targeted California, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania after it sued Oregon and Maine last week and has said it is mounting a nationwide effort to ensure that states are complying with federal requirements to maintain voter rolls.

“Clean voter rolls are the foundation of free and fair elections,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement. “Every state has a responsibility to ensure that voter registration records are accurate, accessible, and secure — states that don’t fulfill that obligation will see this Department of Justice in court.”

All eight states being sued are led by Democratic governors, except for New Hampshire, which is led by a Republican.

An Associated Press tally found that the Justice Department has asked at least 26 states for voter registration rolls in recent months and in many cases asked states for information on how they maintain their voter rolls.